The Cornshucker's Frolic: Classic Recordings From The 1920's & 30's, Vol. 2

Various Artists
1
The Grape Vine Twist
SteveHis Hot Shots
2
They Don't Roost Too High For Me
Earl Johnson
3
Mule Get Up In The Alley
Cannon's Jug Stompers
4
Leather Britches
The Leake County Revelers
5
Possum Trot School Exhibition Part 2
Stoneman's Blue Ridge Cornshuckers
6
Beaver Slide Rag
Peg Leg HowellEddie Anthony
7
Kitty Hill
Bill ChitwoodHis Georgia Mountaineers
8
Practice Night At Chicken Bristle Part 2
Bob MillerHis Hinky Dinkers
9
Georgia Stomp
AndrewJim Baxter
10
A Fiddler's Tryout In Georgia Part 1
John DilleshawJoe BrownA.A. GraySeven Foot Dilly
11
A Fiddler's Tryout In Georgia Part 2
12
Charming Betsy
Henry Thomas
13
Durang's Hornpipe
The Massey Family
14
Rock That Cradle Lucy
Cofer Brothers
15
Blind Arthur's Breakdown
Blind Blake
16
Darneo
The Blue Ridge Highballers
17
Lynchburg
Uncle Jimmy Thompson
18
Memphis Shakedown
Memphis Jug Band
19
Old Molly Hare
Fiddlin' PowersFamily
20
John Brown's Dream
Da Costa Woltzs Southern Broadcasters
21
Hot Dogs
Blind Lemon Jefferson
22
Old Fashioned Square Dance
Billy Milton
23
You Shall
Frank StokesDan Sane
