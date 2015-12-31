Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Cornshucker's Frolic: Classic Recordings From The 1920's & 30's, Vol. 2

The Cornshucker's Frolic: Classic Recordings From The 1920's & 30's, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 1999

1

The Grape Vine Twist

SteveHis Hot Shots

2:28

2

They Don't Roost Too High For Me

Earl Johnson

3:01

3

Mule Get Up In The Alley

Cannon's Jug Stompers

2:48

4

Leather Britches

The Leake County Revelers

3:10

5

Possum Trot School Exhibition Part 2

Stoneman's Blue Ridge Cornshuckers

3:30

6

Beaver Slide Rag

Peg Leg HowellEddie Anthony

3:18

7

Kitty Hill

Bill ChitwoodHis Georgia Mountaineers

2:50

8

Practice Night At Chicken Bristle Part 2

Bob MillerHis Hinky Dinkers

3:15

9

Georgia Stomp

AndrewJim Baxter

2:44

10

A Fiddler's Tryout In Georgia Part 1

John DilleshawJoe BrownA.A. GraySeven Foot Dilly

2:57

11

A Fiddler's Tryout In Georgia Part 2

John DilleshawJoe BrownA.A. GraySeven Foot Dilly

3:15

12

Charming Betsy

Henry Thomas

3:04

13

Durang's Hornpipe

The Massey Family

2:42

14

Rock That Cradle Lucy

Cofer Brothers

2:59

15

Blind Arthur's Breakdown

Blind Blake

3:02

16

Darneo

The Blue Ridge Highballers

3:05

17

Lynchburg

Uncle Jimmy Thompson

3:09

18

Memphis Shakedown

Memphis Jug Band

3:03

19

Old Molly Hare

Fiddlin' PowersFamily

2:45

20

John Brown's Dream

Da Costa Woltzs Southern Broadcasters

2:41

21

Hot Dogs

Blind Lemon Jefferson

2:59

22

Old Fashioned Square Dance

Billy Milton

2:41

23

You Shall

Frank StokesDan Sane

2:43

