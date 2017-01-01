Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sad Songs Irish Style

Sad Songs Irish Style

Various Artists

Emerald  • Фолк/народная  • 1970

1

Nobody's Child

Tony MorelliThe Witnesses Show Band

3:42

2

Little Bunch Of Violets

Bridie Gallagher

2:50

3

A Letter Edged In Black

Joe SullivanThe Michael O'Callaghan Showband

3:17

4

Mammy's Boy

Little Troy Lumpkin

2:48

5

With Pen In Hand

Frankie McBride

3:55

6

Deportees

The Coterie

2:47

7

Gentle Mother

Big TomMainliners

2:47

8

At The Gates Of Heaven

Cathie Harrop

1:40

9

Two Little Orphans

Tony MorelliThe Witnesses Show Band

4:04

10

Long Black Limousine

Frankie McBride

3:01

11

Poor Orphan Girl

Bridie Gallagher

3:45

12

I Ain't Crying Mister

Brian CollThe Plattermen

3:30

