Альбом
Постер альбома KSAN Radio Broadcast Carousel Ballroom San Francisco 28th April 1968 Part One

KSAN Radio Broadcast Carousel Ballroom San Francisco 28th April 1968 Part One

Steve Miller Band

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1968

1

-01 I Got My Eyes On You

Steve Miller Band

3:29

2

-02 Born In Chicago

Steve Miller Band

5:32

3

-03 Highway Child

Steve Miller Band

3:45

4

-04 Fannie Mae

Steve Miller Band

2:48

5

-05 Got Love If You Want It

Steve Miller Band

6:52

6

-06 Steppin' Stone

Steve Miller Band

4:37

7

-07 Blues With A Feeling

Steve Miller Band

12:07

8

-08 Worry About My Baby

Steve Miller Band

8:21

9

-09 Look On Yonder Wall

Steve Miller Band

4:34

