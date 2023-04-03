WLIR FM Broadcast My Fathers Place Roslyn NY 16th February 1980 Part One

Слушатели
Steppenwolf
1
I'm Movin' On
2
Down In New Orleans
3
Hey Lawdy Mama
4
The Best Is Barely Good Enough
5
You
6
Snowblind Friend
7
Hot Night In A Cold Town
8
Band Introductions
9
Underworld Figure
It's Never Too Late
Born To Be Wild / Magic Carpet Ride
Born To Be Wild
Magic Carpet Ride
The ABC/Dunhill Singles Collection
Gold
Gratidão
Super Hits on 45: 100 Memorable Songs, Vol. 1
Rarities Volume 1 - Last Singles & Demos
Türkülere Kalan, Vol. 2
The Colors Of Latin Jazz: Sabroso!
The Masters of Jazz: 33 Best of Ella Fitzgerald