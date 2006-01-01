Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома WKPT FM Broadcast The Nissan Pavillion Bristow VA 21st July 1996 Part Two

WKPT FM Broadcast The Nissan Pavillion Bristow VA 21st July 1996 Part Two

Steely Dan

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1996

1

Peg

Steely Dan

4:35

2

My Waterloo

Steely Dan

4:37

3

Wet Side Story

Steely Dan

4:51

4

Black Cow

Steely Dan

6:10

5

Home At Last

Steely Dan

7:06

6

I.G.Y. (What A Beautiful World)

Steely Dan

6:07

7

FM (No Static At All) Jam (Reprise)

Steely Dan

2:28

