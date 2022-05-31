Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома KSAN FM Broadcast University City San Francisco Ca 10th March 1974

KSAN FM Broadcast University City San Francisco Ca 10th March 1974

Steely Dan

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1974

1

Do It Again

Steely Dan

8:11

2

Rikki Don't Lose That Number

Steely Dan

4:43

3

Any Major Dude Will Tell You

Steely Dan

3:23

4

King Of The World

Steely Dan

5:08

5

Barrytown

Steely Dan

4:40

6

My Old School

Steely Dan

5:30

7

Pretzel Logic

Steely Dan

5:41

8

Reelin' In The Years

Steely Dan

4:44

9

This Is All To Mobile Home

Steely Dan

3:56

