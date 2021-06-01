Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Utopisk

Utopisk

Fjelldal

Vraka Hiphop  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

Glem Det

Fjelldal

3:29

2

Akseptert

Fjelldal

4:04

3

Vanvidd

Fjelldal

3:44

4

Konsekvent

Fjelldal

3:13

5

Farvell

Fjelldal

3:43

6

Interlude

Fjelldal

1:25

7

Forsvann

Fjelldal

4:42

8

Relativt

Fjelldal

3:39

9

Spar Meg

FjelldalSplim Empty

3:14

10

Utdatert

Fjelldal

3:36

11

Toleranse

Fjelldal

2:36

12

Obskur

Fjelldal

3:52

