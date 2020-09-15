Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома WDRC FM Broadcast The Sting New Britain CT 17th October 1994

WDRC FM Broadcast The Sting New Britain CT 17th October 1994

Sheryl Crow

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1994

1

Can't Cry Anymore

Sheryl Crow

5:16

2

Love Is A Good Thing

Sheryl Crow

5:52

3

Leaving Las Vegas

Sheryl Crow

6:18

4

Run Baby Run

Sheryl Crow

5:47

5

The Na-Na Song

Sheryl Crow

7:30

6

D'yer Maker

Sheryl Crow

4:50

7

Strong Enough

Sheryl Crow

3:57

8

Volvo Cowgirl 99

Sheryl Crow

1:58

9

I Shall Believe

Sheryl Crow

6:47

10

All I Wanna Do

Sheryl Crow

4:59

