Альбом
Постер альбома Only 4 Jesus Father Son Holy Ghost as One Choir Power Drive Vol.II

Only 4 Jesus Father Son Holy Ghost as One Choir Power Drive Vol.II

Various Artists

ONLY 4 JESUS /RUFFBOYZ  • Разная  • 2021

1

Back Home Medley

Pastor Joel Jackson

10:55

2

Thank You Lord

The Greater Jackson Community ChoirEmma Curry

4:20

3

Refuge

Pastor James Scott & The JC ChoirTorre Young

10:08

4

Holy Ghost Shout

Pastor James Scott & The JC ChoirTony White

7:17

5

Sign and Wonder

Marq Powell & The Voices of Christ

6:25

6

Catch on Fire (Remix)

Pastor JJ Wilson

8:27

7

Come on and Pray

Pastor James Scott & The JC ChoirTameka Johnson

8:07

