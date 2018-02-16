Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома WKQX FM Broadcast Chicago 12th July 1979.

WKQX FM Broadcast Chicago 12th July 1979.

REO Speedwagon

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1979

1

Say You Love Me Or Say Goodnight

REO Speedwagon

4:44

2

Like You Do

REO Speedwagon

6:47

3

Heavy On Your Love_Drop It

REO Speedwagon

6:47

4

Only The Strong Survive

REO Speedwagon

4:13

5

Easy Money

REO Speedwagon

4:02

6

-06 Roll With The Changes

REO Speedwagon

5:30

7

-07 Time For Me To Fly

REO Speedwagon

3:43

8

-08 Back On The Road Again

REO Speedwagon

6:16

