WKQX FM Broadcast Chicago 12th July 1979.

REO Speedwagon
1
Say You Love Me Or Say Goodnight
2
Like You Do
3
Heavy On Your Love_Drop It
4
Only The Strong Survive
5
Easy Money
6
-06 Roll With The Changes
7
-07 Time For Me To Fly
8
-08 Back On The Road Again
Convention Center, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 3rd, 1983
The Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles, October 8, 1982
Boston Garden, July 15th, 1981
Club Eastbrook, Grand Rapids, Michigan, November 23rd, 1990
The Market Square Arena, Indianapolis, January 1st, 1985
Kemper Arena, Kansas City, Mo. April 27th, 1985
Drunk AF EP
Night Of Hunters
Seveneight (B-Side)
Dirty Tricks
Dreams & Circuits
Volatile Cycle Tha Remixes, Vol. 1