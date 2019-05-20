Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома KGNU FM Broadcast Newport Folk Festival 29th July 1989

KGNU FM Broadcast Newport Folk Festival 29th July 1989

Pete Seeger

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1989

1

Bring Me A Little Water

Pete Seeger

2:14

2

Both Sides Now

Pete Seeger

6:17

3

Willy

Pete Seeger

3:16

4

For Free

Pete Seeger

4:11

5

The Water Is Wide

Pete Seeger

3:18

6

Mr. Tambourine Man

Pete Seeger

3:58

7

-12 Introduction

Pete Seeger

0:51

8

-13 Old Time Religion

Pete Seeger

3:56

9

-14 Sailin' Up Sailin' Down

Pete Seeger

3:55

