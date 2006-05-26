Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома King Biscuit FM Broadcast Austin Texas 6th October 1981 Part Two

King Biscuit FM Broadcast Austin Texas 6th October 1981 Part Two

Pat Benatar

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1981

1

Hell Is For Children

Pat Benatar

4:56

2

Heartbreaker

Pat Benatar

3:57

3

Precious Time

Pat Benatar

5:54

4

In The Heat Of The Night

Pat Benatar

10:15

5

We Live For Love

Pat Benatar

3:52

6

Helter Skelter

Pat Benatar

4:30

