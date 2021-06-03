Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Out of the Ashes-Part 1

Out of the Ashes-Part 1

Feasting on Darkness

Feasting On Darkness  • Рок  • 2021

1

Creatures of the Night

Feasting on Darkness

3:31

2

Into Oblivion

Feasting on Darkness

4:16

3

Blackness in Motion

Feasting on Darkness

3:58

4

Crawl

Feasting on Darkness

3:30

5

Shattered Bones and Broken Dreams

Feasting on Darkness

3:36

6

Overlord

Feasting on Darkness

3:27

7

Shadow of Thorns

Feasting on Darkness

3:12

8

Ashes to Ashes Blood to Rust

Feasting on Darkness

3:40

9

Our Darkest Secret

Feasting on Darkness

3:11

10

All the Devil's Men

Feasting on Darkness

3:51

11

Bleeding for Me

Feasting on Darkness

3:20

12

Depression

Feasting on Darkness

4:26

