Сингл
Постер альбома Milford Sound

Milford Sound

Te Koah

Planet Blue Records USA  • Музыка мира, R&B и фанк  • 2006

1

Te Whenua Te Whenua (The Land, The Land)

Te Koah

4:48

2

Terina Pomare

Te Koah

6:06

3

Tangaroa (The God of Sea, Lakes & Rivers)

Te Koah

7:50

4

Traditional Chants

Te Koah

5:54

5

Take A Little Time

Te Koah

4:25

6

Ngeahere Tane Mahuta (God Of the Forest)

Te Koah

5:32

7

Te Tohora Nui (Whales)

Te Koah

8:07

