Альбом
Постер альбома Feelings for Summer 2021

Feelings for Summer 2021

Sleep Jazz

Vibe Point Sounds  • Latin, Джаз  • 2021

1

Wonderful Music for Summer 2021

Sleep Jazz

2:03

2

Phenomenal Backdrops for Summer 2021

Sleep Jazz

2:11

3

Background for Summer Travels

Sleep Jazz

1:58

4

Bossa Quintet Soundtrack for Summer Travels

Sleep Jazz

2:12

5

Paradise Like Beach Parties

Sleep Jazz

1:56

6

Classic Classy Restaurants

Sleep Jazz

2:13

7

Astounding Moods for Coffee Shops

Sleep Jazz

2:12

8

Charming Saxophone Bossa Nova - Vibe for Traveling

Sleep Jazz

1:56

9

Retro Ambience for Traveling

Sleep Jazz

2:11

10

Cool Ambiance for Traveling

Sleep Jazz

2:16

