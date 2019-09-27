Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома KLOS FM Broadcast San Antonio Texas June 1986.

KLOS FM Broadcast San Antonio Texas June 1986.

Neil Young

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1986

1

-01 Sample And Hold

Neil Young

5:59

2

-02 Computer Age

Neil Young

5:37

3

-03 Violent Side

Neil Young

5:08

4

-04 Mideast Vacation

Neil Young

5:57

5

-05 Long Walk Home

Neil Young

6:34

6

-06 The Needle And The Damage Done

Neil Young

3:38

7

-07 When Your Lonely Heart Breaks

Neil Young

5:26

8

-08 Around The World

Neil Young

5:59

9

-09 Powderfinger

Neil Young

5:58

10

-10 Like A Hurricane

Neil Young

11:28

11

-11 Hey Hey, My My

Neil Young

6:33

12

-12 Prisioners Of Rock 'n' Roll

Neil Young

5:16

