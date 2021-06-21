Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сборник
Постер альбома EXTRA HITS, Vol. 3: Extended Box

EXTRA HITS, Vol. 3: Extended Box

Various Artists

Extra Sound Recordings  • Электроника  • 2021

1

Just One Night (Extended Mix)

Juloboy

4:44

2

The Deep End (Extended Mix)

Svet

4:44

3

Time Is Now (Extended Mix)

Sergey Skill

4:52

4

Somebody (Juloboy Remix)

SvetJuloboy

5:20

5

I Can't Breathe (Original Mix)

Juloboy

5:32

6

Let's Do It Right (Eldar Stuff Remix)

SvetEldar Stuff

5:05

7

Work It (Extended Mix)

Juloboy

6:20

8

Felt So Right (Extended Mix)

Svet

5:30

9

Let It Go (Extended Mix)

SvetMorelly

5:42

10

One Last Time (Extended Mix)

WuX

5:20

11

Tell Me (Extended Mix)

SvetMorelly

4:54

12

Your Voice (Extended Mix)

No Hopes

4:29

13

The Deep End (Micaele Remix)

SvetMicaele

5:20

14

Rockfall (Extended Mix)

Black Hobbit

6:17

15

Music (The Distance & Igi Remix)

SvetDistanceIgi

5:26

16

Desert Storm (Original Mix)

MorellyDarry

5:42

17

Strange (Original Mix)

Svet

5:51

18

In My Mind (Original Mix)

Alter Light

6:15

19

Intensity (Original Mix)

Savin

6:26

20

Humanity (feat. Jamie Fallon Smith) (Alter Light Remix)

Roy MalakianC RougeJamie Fallon SmithAlter Light

6:00

21

Let's Do It Right (Anton Ishutin Remix)

SvetAnton Ishutin

5:37

22

Close Your Eyes (Original Mix)

Alexander Hristov

3:55

