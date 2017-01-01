Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сборник
Постер альбома The Greatest Voices Of The Century, Vol. 2

The Greatest Voices Of The Century, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Planet Blue Records USA  • Поп-музыка  • 1993

1

Summer Time

Lily Pons

2:49

2

The Donkey Serenade

Allan Jones

3:24

3

Blue Bird of Happiness

Jan Peerce

4:53

4

Rose Marie

Nelson Eddy

3:07

5

In the Depths of the Temple

Jussi BjörlingRobert Merrill

4:37

6

Merry Widow Waltz

Helen Traubel

3:18

7

The Toreador Song

Lawrence Tibbett

4:36

8

White Christmas

Richard Tauber

2:56

9

The Floral Dance

Peter Dawson

3:20

10

Indian Love Call

Jeanette MacDonaldNelson Eddy

3:05

11

The Holy City

Richard Crooks

4:54

12

Ol Man River

Paul Robeson

2:37

13

We'll Gather Lilacs

Richard Tauber

3:27

14

Take a Pair of Sparkling Eyes

Webster Booth

2:54

15

Road to the Isles

Father Sydney Macewan

2:45

16

A Star Fell From Heaven

Joseph Schmidt

3:18

17

Girls Were Made To Love And Kiss

Richard Tauber

3:16

18

In A Monastry Garden

Peter Dawson

3:29

19

Bless This House

Jan Peerce

3:00

20

Ah Sweet Mystery of Life

Jeanette MacDonaldNelson Eddy

3:16

