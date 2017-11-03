Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома KLOS FM Broadcast Universal City Theatre 14th March 1992

KLOS FM Broadcast Universal City Theatre 14th March 1992

Michael McDonald

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1992

1

Long Train Running (Live)

Michael McDonald

4:11

2

Listen To The Music (Live)

Michael McDonald

3:15

3

China Grove (Live)

Michael McDonald

3:09

4

Rockin' Down The Highway (Live)

Michael McDonald

4:44

5

Disciple (Live)

Michael McDonald

2:49

6

Jesus Is Just Alright - Disciple (Live)

Michael McDonald

13:53

7

Without You (Live)

Michael McDonald

6:51

8

-05 I Keep Forgettin'

Michael McDonald

5:15

9

-06 Takin' It To The Streets

Michael McDonald

5:16

