Альбом
Постер альбома Stevie Wright Sings the Easy Beats

Stevie Wright Sings the Easy Beats

Stevie Wright

Planet Blue Records USA  • Рок, Рок  • 1989

1

Striking It Rich

Stevie Wright

3:11

2

Drawn By The Light

Stevie Wright

4:33

3

Fool For You

Stevie Wright

3:44

4

Into Your Heart

Stevie Wright

4:05

5

Lose Control

Stevie Wright

3:48

6

Real Love

Stevie Wright

2:39

7

Margaret

Stevie Wright

2:15

8

I'll Make You Happy

Stevie Wright

3:22

9

Sorry

Stevie Wright

3:29

10

Wedding Ring

Stevie Wright

2:17

11

She's So Fine

Stevie Wright

2:14

12

Women

Stevie Wright

2:48

13

Evie

Stevie Wright

4:26

14

The Joker

Stevie Wright

4:58

