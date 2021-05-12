Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сборник
Постер альбома An Evening of Classical Favourites, Vol. 5

An Evening of Classical Favourites, Vol. 5

Various Artists

Planet Blue Records  •  2021

1

Toccata and Fugue

Simon C. Jansen

8:26

2

Serenade, (Andante cantabile from the String Quartet in F major, Op. 3 No. 5

Pro Arte OrchestraMunich

5:32

3

La dame Blanche

Detroit Symphony Orchestra

7:17

4

Cantilene (from the Sonata No. 11 in D minor, Op.148)

Simon C. Jansen

4:30

5

Canon and Gigue in D Major

Dresden Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra

5:50

6

Ballet Of The Blessed Spirits (from "Orfeo ed Euridice")

Dresden Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra

5:35

7

Air On The G String (from the Suite No. 3 in D major, BWV 1068)

Pro Arte OrchestraMunich

5:55

8

Largo (Ombra mai fu) (from "Serse", Nicolo Minato)

Dresden Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra

2:41

