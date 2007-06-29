Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Dutch FM Broadcast Utrecht December 1981

Dutch FM Broadcast Utrecht December 1981

Kraftwerk

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1981

1

Introduction

Kraftwerk

0:40

2

Nummem

Kraftwerk

2:55

3

Computerwelt

Kraftwerk

3:38

4

Metropolis

Kraftwerk

5:57

5

The Model

Kraftwerk

3:40

6

Radioactivety

Kraftwerk

5:12

7

Computerliebe

Kraftwerk

5:54

8

Autobahn

Kraftwerk

12:09

9

Pocket Calculator

Kraftwerk

8:50

