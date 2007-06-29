Dutch FM Broadcast Utrecht December 1981

Слушатели
Kraftwerk
1
Introduction
2
Nummem
3
Computerwelt
4
Metropolis
5
The Model
6
Radioactivety
7
Computerliebe
8
Autobahn
9
Pocket Calculator
Tone Float Beat-Club 1971
Heimcomputer (2021 Single Edit)
Remixes
Autobahn (Single Edit)
Tour de France Etape 2 (3-D) [Edit]
3-D Der Katalog (German Version)
