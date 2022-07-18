Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома TV Broadcast New Victoria Theatre London 21st April 1974 Part Three

TV Broadcast New Victoria Theatre London 21st April 1974 Part Three

Joni Mitchell

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1974

1

A Case Of You

Joni Mitchell

5:14

2

Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire

Joni Mitchell

5:31

3

Trouble Child

Joni Mitchell

4:05

4

Help Me

Joni Mitchell

3:48

5

Car On A Hill

Joni Mitchell

3:11

6

Both Sides, Now

Joni Mitchell

4:16

7

Raised On Robbery

Joni Mitchell

3:35

