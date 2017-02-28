Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома PBS TV Broadcast Newport Folk Festival 19th July 1970

PBS TV Broadcast Newport Folk Festival 19th July 1970

Joni Mitchell

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1970

1

Chelsea Morning

Joni Mitchell

3:16

2

Cactus Tree

Joni Mitchell

4:49

3

Night In The City

Joni Mitchell

2:59

4

For Free

Joni Mitchell

4:07

5

Willy

Joni Mitchell

3:38

6

The Fiddle And The Drum

Joni Mitchell

3:05

7

Both Sides Now

Joni Mitchell

4:31

8

Get Together

Joni Mitchell

5:06

