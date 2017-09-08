Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома KCSA FM Broadcast Wells Fargo Theater Los Angeles 26th January 1995

KCSA FM Broadcast Wells Fargo Theater Los Angeles 26th January 1995

Joni Mitchell

Lumi Entertainment Ltd  •  1995

1

Refuge Of The Roads

Joni Mitchell

7:33

2

Being Roy

Joni Mitchell

4:11

3

Sex Kills

Joni Mitchell

4:06

4

Moon At The Window

Joni Mitchell

4:00

5

Night Ride Home

Joni Mitchell

4:53

6

The Crazy Cries Of Love

Joni Mitchell

5:08

7

Yvette In English

Joni Mitchell

6:05

8

Cherokee Louise

Joni Mitchell

5:29

9

Sunny Sunday

Joni Mitchell

2:52

10

Hejira

Joni Mitchell

7:27

11

Just Like This Train

Joni Mitchell

6:51

