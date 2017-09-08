KCSA FM Broadcast Wells Fargo Theater Los Angeles 26th January 1995

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Joni Mitchell
1
Refuge Of The Roads
2
Being Roy
3
Sex Kills
4
Moon At The Window
5
Night Ride Home
6
The Crazy Cries Of Love
7
Yvette In English
8
Cherokee Louise
9
Sunny Sunday
10
Hejira
11
Just Like This Train
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)
You Can Close Your Eyes (with James Taylor) [Live on In Concert, BBC, Paris Theatre, London, England, 10/29/1970]
Chelsea Morning (Live at Carnegie Hall, New York, NY, 2/1/1969)
The Dawntreader (Live at Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, 3/19/1968)
The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)
Blue 50 (Demos & Outtakes)
Показать ещё
Renaud chanté par...
Natural Man
The Lady And Mr. Johnson
Civilized Life
American Heritage
The Way It Is