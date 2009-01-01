Bible Stories, Vol. 2

Слушатели
Simon Townsend
1
Introduction
2
The Birth of John the Baptist
3
The Angel's Message to Mary
4
The Birth of Jesus
5
The Visit of the Wise Men
6
The Boyhood of Jesus
7
The Man Lowered Through the Roof
8
Jesus Chases the Traders from the Temple
9
Jesus Rejected at Nazareth
10
Jesus at the Pharisee's Party
11
Calming the Storm
12
Feeding The 5000
13
Jesus Meets Zacchaeus
14
Jesus Heals Bartimaeus
15
Jesus Rides in Jerusalem
16
The Question of Paying Tax
17
The Last Supper
18
Peter Denies His Lord
19
Jesus On Trial Before Pilate
20
The Crucifixion
21
The Resurrection
22
Thomas the Doubter
Bible Stories
Bible Stories, Vol. 1