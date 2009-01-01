Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Bible Stories, Vol. 2

Bible Stories, Vol. 2

Simon Townsend

Planet Blue Records USA  • Разная  • 2009

1

Introduction

Simon Townsend

0:51

2

The Birth of John the Baptist

Simon Townsend

3:07

3

The Angel's Message to Mary

Simon Townsend

2:08

4

The Birth of Jesus

Simon Townsend

0:53

5

The Visit of the Wise Men

Simon Townsend

3:37

6

The Boyhood of Jesus

Simon Townsend

1:53

7

The Man Lowered Through the Roof

Simon Townsend

3:25

8

Jesus Chases the Traders from the Temple

Simon Townsend

1:51

9

Jesus Rejected at Nazareth

Simon Townsend

2:50

10

Jesus at the Pharisee's Party

Simon Townsend

2:39

11

Calming the Storm

Simon Townsend

1:27

12

Feeding The 5000

Simon Townsend

2:35

13

Jesus Meets Zacchaeus

Simon Townsend

2:27

14

Jesus Heals Bartimaeus

Simon Townsend

2:34

15

Jesus Rides in Jerusalem

Simon Townsend

3:27

16

The Question of Paying Tax

Simon Townsend

2:42

17

The Last Supper

Simon Townsend

3:20

18

Peter Denies His Lord

Simon Townsend

2:25

19

Jesus On Trial Before Pilate

Simon Townsend

3:02

20

The Crucifixion

Simon Townsend

3:03

21

The Resurrection

Simon Townsend

2:48

22

Thomas the Doubter

Simon Townsend

2:21

1

Introduction

Simon Townsend

0:51

2

The Birth of John the Baptist

Simon Townsend

3:07

3

The Angel's Message to Mary

Simon Townsend

2:08

4

The Birth of Jesus

Simon Townsend

0:53

5

The Visit of the Wise Men

Simon Townsend

3:37

6

The Boyhood of Jesus

Simon Townsend

1:53

7

The Man Lowered Through the Roof

Simon Townsend

3:25

8

Jesus Chases the Traders from the Temple

Simon Townsend

1:51

9

Jesus Rejected at Nazareth

Simon Townsend

2:50

10

Jesus at the Pharisee's Party

Simon Townsend

2:39

11

Calming the Storm

Simon Townsend

1:27

12

Feeding The 5000

Simon Townsend

2:35

13

Jesus Meets Zacchaeus

Simon Townsend

2:27

14

Jesus Heals Bartimaeus

Simon Townsend

2:34

15

Jesus Rides in Jerusalem

Simon Townsend

3:27

16

The Question of Paying Tax

Simon Townsend

2:42

17

The Last Supper

Simon Townsend

3:20

18

Peter Denies His Lord

Simon Townsend

2:25

19

Jesus On Trial Before Pilate

Simon Townsend

3:02

20

The Crucifixion

Simon Townsend

3:03

21

The Resurrection

Simon Townsend

2:48

22

Thomas the Doubter

Simon Townsend

2:21

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Bible Stories

Bible Stories

Постер альбома Bible Stories, Vol. 1

Bible Stories, Vol. 1