Альбом
Постер альбома Music for ASMR (ASMR Music)

Music for ASMR (ASMR Music)

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

Coresounds  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

Simplistic Music for ASMR Waves

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:55

2

Cultured Backdrops for Deep Sleep

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:55

3

Background for Deep Sleep

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:55

4

Music with Ocean Sounds Soundtrack for Crashing Waves

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:44

5

Luxurious Deep Sleep

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:55

6

Breathtaking ASMR Waves

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:55

7

Divine Moods for Soothing Waves

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:55

8

Chilled Soundscapes with Waves - Vibe for Soothing Waves

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:55

9

Romantic Ambience for ASMR

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:55

10

Quiet Ambiance for Calming Waves

Amazing ASMR Ocean Waves

2:55

