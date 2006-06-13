Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Home Among the Gumtrees

Home Among the Gumtrees

Snake Gully

Planet Blue Records USA  •  2006

1

Home Among the Gumtrees

Snake Gully

3:08

2

Tomahawkin' Fred

Snake Gully

3:30

3

Click Go To Shears

Snake Gully

3:27

4

South Australia

Snake Gully

3:19

5

Queensland Whalers

Snake Gully

3:50

6

Waltzing Matilda

Snake Gully

3:50

7

The Woolloomooloo Lair

Snake Gully

6:23

8

Denis O'Reilly

Snake Gully

3:51

9

Billy Of Tea

Snake Gully

3:55

10

Shores Of Botany Bay

Snake Gully

4:30

11

Fannie Bay

Snake Gully

4:18

12

Flash Jack From Guandagai

Snake Gully

3:00

13

Along The Road To Gundagai

Snake Gully

3:17

14

Botany Bay

Snake Gully

4:02

15

The Palmer River Song

Snake Gully

2:46

16

Brisbane Ladies

Snake Gully

4:38

17

Lachlan Tigers

Snake Gully

3:17

