Snake Gully
1
Home Among the Gumtrees
2
Tomahawkin' Fred
3
Click Go To Shears
4
South Australia
5
Queensland Whalers
6
Waltzing Matilda
7
The Woolloomooloo Lair
8
Denis O'Reilly
9
Billy Of Tea
10
Shores Of Botany Bay
11
Fannie Bay
12
Flash Jack From Guandagai
13
Along The Road To Gundagai
14
Botany Bay
15
The Palmer River Song
16
Brisbane Ladies
17
Lachlan Tigers
G'day Sing A Long
