Альбом
Постер альбома Breakfast With the Birds

Breakfast With the Birds

Dan Richards

Planet Blue Records USA  •  2020

1

Featuring Australian Bustard Also Golden-Headed Cisticola

Dan Richards

2:55

2

Bar-Shouldered Dove, Lemon-Bellied Flycatcher, Little Shrike-Thrush

Dan Richards

3:58

3

Featuring Pied Butcherbird Also Willy Wagtail, Yellow Honeyeater, Little Bronze-Cuckoo

Dan Richards

3:13

4

Pied Butcherbird, Yellow Honeyeater, Willy Wagtail, Little Bronze-Cuckoo

Dan Richards

2:42

5

Featuring Lemon-Bellied Flycatcher.

Dan Richards

2:10

6

Featuring Rufous Whistler

Dan Richards

5:24

7

Red-Tailed Black Cockatoo, Olive-Backed Oriole, Striated Pardalote, Apostlebird, Pied Butcherbird And Brown Quail

Dan Richards

5:40

8

Olive-Backed Oriole, Peaceful Dove, Leaden Flycatcher

Dan Richards

7:50

9

Featuring Apostlebirds And Yellow Honeyeater

Dan Richards

4:52

10

Featuring Galah And Great Bowerbird

Dan Richards

1:28

11

Peaceful Dove, Cicadabird, Grey Butcherbird And Pheasant Coucal

Dan Richards

4:35

