Karaoke Action Replay: In the Style of Bryan Adams

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Karaoke Action Replay
Karaoke Action Replay: In the Style of Wilson Pickett
Karaoke Action Replay: In the Style of Willie Nelson
Karaoke Action Replay: In the Style of Will Smith
Karaoke Action Replay: In the Style of Wheatus
Karaoke Action Replay: In the Style of Westlife
Karaoke Action Replay: In the Style of Wayne Newton
Больше звука
A Tribute to Reba McEntire (Karaoke Version)
The Karaoke Channel - The Best Of Country Vol. - 84
One Way Ticket (Because I Can) [In the Style of LeAnn Rimes] {Performance Track with Demonstration Vocals}
Collector's Doo Wops Classics Vol 2
Valentine's Day Ballads Karaoke
Karaoke In the Style of Shania Twain, Vol. 1