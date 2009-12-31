Das Wohltemperierte Klavier

Слушатели
Leonora Milà
1
Prelude and Fugue Nº 1 in C Major BWV 846
2
Prelude and Fugue Nº 2 in C minor BWV 847
3
Prelude and Fugue Nº 3 in C sharp Major BWV 848
4
Prelude and Fugue Nº 4 in C sharp minor BWV 849
5
Prelude and Fugue Nº 5 in D Major BWV 850
6
Prelude and Fugue Nº 6 in D minor BWV 851
7
Prelude and Fugue Nº 7 in E flat Major BWV 852
8
Prelude and Fugue Nº 8 in E flat minor BWV 853
9
Prelude and Fugue Nº 9 in E Major BWV 854
10
Prelude and Fugue Nº 10 in E minor BWV 855
11
Prelude and Fugue Nº 11 in F Major BWV 856
12
Prelude and Fugue Nº 12 in F minor BWV 857
13
Prelude and Fugue Nº 13 in F sharp Major BWV 858
14
Prelude and Fugue Nº 14 in F sharp minor BWV 859
15
Prelude and Fugue Nº 15 in G Major BWV 860
16
Prelude and Fugue Nº 16 in G minor BWV 861
17
Prelude and Fugue Nº 17 in A flat Major BWV 862
18
Prelude and Fugue Nº 18 in G sharp minor BWV 863
19
Prelude and Fugue Nº 19 in A Major BWV 864
20
Prelude and Fugue Nº 20 in A minor BWV 865
21
Prelude and Fugue Nº 21 in B flat Major BWV 866
22
Prelude and Fugue Nº 22 in B flat minor BWV 867
23
Prelude and Fugue Nº 23 in B Major BWV 868
24
Prelude and Fugue Nº 24 in B minor BWV 869
