Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Das Wohltemperierte Klavier

Das Wohltemperierte Klavier

Leonora Milà

Limit Records - El Far Blau  • Классическая музыка  • 2009

1

Prelude and Fugue Nº 1 in C Major BWV 846

Leonora Milà

3:43

2

Prelude and Fugue Nº 2 in C minor BWV 847

Leonora Milà

3:01

3

Prelude and Fugue Nº 3 in C sharp Major BWV 848

Leonora Milà

3:29

4

Prelude and Fugue Nº 4 in C sharp minor BWV 849

Leonora Milà

7:23

5

Prelude and Fugue Nº 5 in D Major BWV 850

Leonora Milà

3:09

6

Prelude and Fugue Nº 6 in D minor BWV 851

Leonora Milà

3:35

7

Prelude and Fugue Nº 7 in E flat Major BWV 852

Leonora Milà

4:59

8

Prelude and Fugue Nº 8 in E flat minor BWV 853

Leonora Milà

9:09

9

Prelude and Fugue Nº 9 in E Major BWV 854

Leonora Milà

2:26

10

Prelude and Fugue Nº 10 in E minor BWV 855

Leonora Milà

3:06

11

Prelude and Fugue Nº 11 in F Major BWV 856

Leonora Milà

2:11

12

Prelude and Fugue Nº 12 in F minor BWV 857

Leonora Milà

6:49

13

Prelude and Fugue Nº 13 in F sharp Major BWV 858

Leonora Milà

4:01

14

Prelude and Fugue Nº 14 in F sharp minor BWV 859

Leonora Milà

5:26

15

Prelude and Fugue Nº 15 in G Major BWV 860

Leonora Milà

3:20

16

Prelude and Fugue Nº 16 in G minor BWV 861

Leonora Milà

5:07

17

Prelude and Fugue Nº 17 in A flat Major BWV 862

Leonora Milà

3:53

18

Prelude and Fugue Nº 18 in G sharp minor BWV 863

Leonora Milà

5:08

19

Prelude and Fugue Nº 19 in A Major BWV 864

Leonora Milà

4:10

20

Prelude and Fugue Nº 20 in A minor BWV 865

Leonora Milà

6:41

21

Prelude and Fugue Nº 21 in B flat Major BWV 866

Leonora Milà

2:43

22

Prelude and Fugue Nº 22 in B flat minor BWV 867

Leonora Milà

7:08

23

Prelude and Fugue Nº 23 in B Major BWV 868

Leonora Milà

4:06

24

Prelude and Fugue Nº 24 in B minor BWV 869

Leonora Milà

13:31

1

Prelude and Fugue Nº 1 in C Major BWV 846

Leonora Milà

3:43

2

Prelude and Fugue Nº 2 in C minor BWV 847

Leonora Milà

3:01

3

Prelude and Fugue Nº 3 in C sharp Major BWV 848

Leonora Milà

3:29

4

Prelude and Fugue Nº 4 in C sharp minor BWV 849

Leonora Milà

7:23

5

Prelude and Fugue Nº 5 in D Major BWV 850

Leonora Milà

3:09

6

Prelude and Fugue Nº 6 in D minor BWV 851

Leonora Milà

3:35

7

Prelude and Fugue Nº 7 in E flat Major BWV 852

Leonora Milà

4:59

8

Prelude and Fugue Nº 8 in E flat minor BWV 853

Leonora Milà

9:09

9

Prelude and Fugue Nº 9 in E Major BWV 854

Leonora Milà

2:26

10

Prelude and Fugue Nº 10 in E minor BWV 855

Leonora Milà

3:06

11

Prelude and Fugue Nº 11 in F Major BWV 856

Leonora Milà

2:11

12

Prelude and Fugue Nº 12 in F minor BWV 857

Leonora Milà

6:49

13

Prelude and Fugue Nº 13 in F sharp Major BWV 858

Leonora Milà

4:01

14

Prelude and Fugue Nº 14 in F sharp minor BWV 859

Leonora Milà

5:26

15

Prelude and Fugue Nº 15 in G Major BWV 860

Leonora Milà

3:20

16

Prelude and Fugue Nº 16 in G minor BWV 861

Leonora Milà

5:07

17

Prelude and Fugue Nº 17 in A flat Major BWV 862

Leonora Milà

3:53

18

Prelude and Fugue Nº 18 in G sharp minor BWV 863

Leonora Milà

5:08

19

Prelude and Fugue Nº 19 in A Major BWV 864

Leonora Milà

4:10

20

Prelude and Fugue Nº 20 in A minor BWV 865

Leonora Milà

6:41

21

Prelude and Fugue Nº 21 in B flat Major BWV 866

Leonora Milà

2:43

22

Prelude and Fugue Nº 22 in B flat minor BWV 867

Leonora Milà

7:08

23

Prelude and Fugue Nº 23 in B Major BWV 868

Leonora Milà

4:06

24

Prelude and Fugue Nº 24 in B minor BWV 869

Leonora Milà

13:31

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Johann Sebastian Bach and The Hiroshima Concert: Piano Works II

Johann Sebastian Bach and The Hiroshima Concert: Piano Works II

Постер альбома Manuel de Falla / Enric Granados

Manuel de Falla / Enric Granados

Постер альбома Milà Plays Falla

Milà Plays Falla

Постер альбома Inventionen und Sinfonien

Inventionen und Sinfonien

Постер альбома Havaneres

Havaneres

Постер альбома Schumann and Mendelssohn: Piano Works I

Schumann and Mendelssohn: Piano Works I

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Clássicos Para Crianças - Bach

Clássicos Para Crianças - Bach

Постер альбома I Miss That Time

I Miss That Time

Постер альбома High Above

High Above

Постер альбома Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded

Постер альбома The Walk We Go

The Walk We Go

Постер альбома Wohltemperiertes Klavier I. I Ii. Svezak

Wohltemperiertes Klavier I. I Ii. Svezak