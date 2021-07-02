Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Mourning Noise

Mourning Noise

Mourning Noise

Cleopatra Records  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Dawn of the Dead

Mourning Noise

2:05

2

Fighting Chance

Mourning Noise

1:02

3

Laser Lights

Mourning Noise

2:08

4

Demon Eyes

Mourning Noise

1:56

5

Addiction

Mourning Noise

3:05

6

Monster Madness

Mourning Noise

2:23

7

Vincent's Theme

Mourning Noise

1:34

8

Underground Zero

Mourning Noise

1:23

9

Nestle Baby Killer

Mourning Noise

1:19

10

Death in a White Cloud

Mourning Noise

1:19

11

Crimson Carrie

Mourning Noise

2:06

12

Mr. Surveillance

Mourning Noise

1:53

13

Progress for the People

Mourning Noise

2:14

14

Monster Madness (1984 Version)

Mourning Noise

2:33

15

Murder Machine

Mourning Noise

0:45

16

Empty Grave

Mourning Noise

1:49

17

Vincent's Theme (1984 Version)

Mourning Noise

1:23

18

Underground Zero (1984 Version)

Mourning Noise

1:18

19

Barbarian Hunt

Mourning Noise

1:18

20

Batman

Mourning Noise

1:32

21

Monster Madness (Version 2)

Mourning Noise

2:32

22

Foolish Grief

Mourning Noise

3:42

23

Progress for the People (Live)

Mourning Noise

1:55

24

Fighting Chance (Live)

Mourning Noise

1:12

25

Vincent's Theme (Live)

Mourning Noise

1:26

26

Laser Lights (Live)

Mourning Noise

2:05

27

Sergio (Live)

Mourning Noise

0:48

28

Addiction (Live)

Mourning Noise

3:43

29

Demon Eyes (Live)

Mourning Noise

2:31

30

Radical (Live)

Mourning Noise

1:58

31

Crimson Carrie (Live)

Mourning Noise

2:21

32

Dawn of the Dead (Live)

Mourning Noise

2:29

33

Monster Madness (Live)

Mourning Noise

3:14

