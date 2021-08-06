Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Come One, Come All

Come One, Come All

Circus of Rock

Frontiers Records s.r.l.  • Рок  • 2021

1

The Beat

Circus of RockRiku Turunen

3:57

2

Desperate Cry

Circus of RockJohnny Gioeli

4:51

3

Sheriff of Ghost Town

Circus of RockMarko Hietala

4:20

4

Never

Circus of RockKimmo Blom

3:40

5

In Times of Despair

Circus of RockElize Ryd

3:56

6

Crossroads

Circus of RockPasi Rantanen

6:00

7

Caught in the Middle

Circus of RockDanny Vaughn

4:23

8

Plywood Covered Windows and Crappy Shoes

Circus of RockAntti Railio

4:06

9

Edge of Love

Circus of RockRick Altzi

4:01

10

Set Me Free

Circus of RockJarkko Ahola

4:16

11

Everafter

Circus of RockTommi “Tuple” Salmela

4:42

12

No Reason

Circus of RockMarc Quee

4:28

13

Tears of the Clown

Circus of RockErik Kraemer

4:40

14

Burning (Bonus Track)

Circus of RockRiku Turunen

3:57

