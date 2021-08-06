Come One, Come All

Слушатели
Circus of Rock
1
The Beat
Circus of RockRiku Turunen
2
Desperate Cry
Circus of RockJohnny Gioeli
3
Sheriff of Ghost Town
Circus of RockMarko Hietala
4
Never
Circus of RockKimmo Blom
5
In Times of Despair
Circus of RockElize Ryd
6
Crossroads
Circus of RockPasi Rantanen
7
Caught in the Middle
Circus of RockDanny Vaughn
8
Plywood Covered Windows and Crappy Shoes
Circus of RockAntti Railio
9
Edge of Love
Circus of RockRick Altzi
10
Set Me Free
Circus of RockJarkko Ahola
11
Everafter
Circus of RockTommi “Tuple” Salmela
12
No Reason
Circus of RockMarc Quee
13
Tears of the Clown
Circus of RockErik Kraemer
14
Burning (Bonus Track)
