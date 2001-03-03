Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Triumph of Fire

Triumph of Fire

Kult Ov Azazel

Back On Black  • Метал  • 2001

1

Le Messe Noir

Kult Ov Azazel

4:00

2

Triumph of Fire

 🅴

Kult Ov Azazel

4:18

3

Destruction to the Throne of God

Kult Ov Azazel

3:27

4

My Misanthropy

 🅴

Kult Ov Azazel

3:59

5

To the Cold Beyond

Kult Ov Azazel

3:47

6

In the Plagued Realm

Kult Ov Azazel

4:34

7

Legions Unleashed

 🅴

Kult Ov Azazel

3:28

8

Altar of Satan

Kult Ov Azazel

3:15

9

Aether Cries

Kult Ov Azazel

3:27

10

Embrace the Burning

Kult Ov Azazel

2:32

11

Crown of Fire

Kult Ov Azazel

2:42

