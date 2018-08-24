Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома De la Manipulación a la Ignorancia

De la Manipulación a la Ignorancia

Demise

Brutal Records  • Метал  • 2018

1

350 Mentiras

Demise

3:32

2

350 Lies (Instrumental)

Demise

3:32

3

Rostros de Gaza

Demise

4:04

4

Faces of Gauze (Instrumental)

Demise

4:04

5

De la Manipulacion a la Ignorancia

Demise

3:25

6

From Manipulation to Ignorance (Instrumental)

Demise

3:25

7

La Ley de los Pranes

Demise

1:45

8

The Law of the Pranes (Instrumental)

Demise

1:45

9

Huerfanos del Petroleo

Demise

3:59

10

Orphans of the Petroleum (Instrumental)

Demise

3:59

11

Regimen de Maldad

Demise

3:09

12

Evil Regime (Instrumental)

Demise

3:09

13

¿Cómo Se Siente el Miedo?

Demise

5:06

14

How it Feels to Fear (Instrumental)

Demise

5:06

15

Isis

 🅴

Demise

3:10

16

Isis (Instrumental)

Demise

3:10

17

Demencia Constitucional

Demise

2:59

18

Constitutional Dementia (Instrumental)

Demise

2:59

19

Poder por el Poder

Demise

3:32

20

Power for the Power (Instrumental)

Demise

3:32

21

Exodo

Demise

4:09

22

Exodus (Instrumental)

Demise

4:09

1

350 Mentiras

Demise

3:32

2

350 Lies (Instrumental)

Demise

3:32

3

Rostros de Gaza

Demise

4:04

4

Faces of Gauze (Instrumental)

Demise

4:04

5

De la Manipulacion a la Ignorancia

Demise

3:25

6

From Manipulation to Ignorance (Instrumental)

Demise

3:25

7

La Ley de los Pranes

Demise

1:45

8

The Law of the Pranes (Instrumental)

Demise

1:45

9

Huerfanos del Petroleo

Demise

3:59

10

Orphans of the Petroleum (Instrumental)

Demise

3:59

11

Regimen de Maldad

Demise

3:09

12

Evil Regime (Instrumental)

Demise

3:09

13

¿Cómo Se Siente el Miedo?

Demise

5:06

14

How it Feels to Fear (Instrumental)

Demise

5:06

15

Isis

 🅴

Demise

3:10

16

Isis (Instrumental)

Demise

3:10

17

Demencia Constitucional

Demise

2:59

18

Constitutional Dementia (Instrumental)

Demise

2:59

19

Poder por el Poder

Demise

3:32

20

Power for the Power (Instrumental)

Demise

3:32

21

Exodo

Demise

4:09

22

Exodus (Instrumental)

Demise

4:09

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома A Knife Through the Eyes of a Snake

A Knife Through the Eyes of a Snake

Demise
2021
Постер альбома Streets Calling (Ghetto Star)

Streets Calling (Ghetto Star)

Постер альбома De la Manipulación a la Ignorancia

De la Manipulación a la Ignorancia

Demise
2018
Постер альбома De La Manipulacion a La Ignorancia

De La Manipulacion a La Ignorancia

Demise
2018
Постер альбома Where Suffering Dissapears

Where Suffering Dissapears

Demise
1998
Постер альбома Neverending Brutality Live

Neverending Brutality Live

Demise
1997

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома View From The Other Side

View From The Other Side

Постер альбома Lieder ohne Worte, Op. 19: No. 6 - Venetianisches Gondellied, Andante sostenuto

Lieder ohne Worte, Op. 19: No. 6 - Venetianisches Gondellied, Andante sostenuto

Постер альбома Brahms · Ein deutsches Requiem

Brahms · Ein deutsches Requiem

Постер альбома Tenor Arias: The Definitive Collection

Tenor Arias: The Definitive Collection

Постер альбома Mendelssohn: Christus

Mendelssohn: Christus

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Paul Anka

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Paul Anka