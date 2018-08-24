De la Manipulación a la Ignorancia

Слушатели
Demise
1
350 Mentiras
2
350 Lies (Instrumental)
3
Rostros de Gaza
4
Faces of Gauze (Instrumental)
5
De la Manipulacion a la Ignorancia
6
From Manipulation to Ignorance (Instrumental)
7
La Ley de los Pranes
8
The Law of the Pranes (Instrumental)
9
Huerfanos del Petroleo
10
Orphans of the Petroleum (Instrumental)
11
Regimen de Maldad
12
Evil Regime (Instrumental)
13
¿Cómo Se Siente el Miedo?
14
How it Feels to Fear (Instrumental)
15
Isis
16
Isis (Instrumental)
17
Demencia Constitucional
18
Constitutional Dementia (Instrumental)
19
Poder por el Poder
20
Power for the Power (Instrumental)
21
Exodo
22
Exodus (Instrumental)
