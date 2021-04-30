DJ NFLA Presents: Draft Day

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
DJ NFLA
1
Fear Not
FreewilDJ NFLA
2
Breach
DJ NFLAChxll
3
Circus Lion
Cole BeasleyDJ NFLA
4
All on Me
James WrighterDJ NFLA
5
Beast Mode
YDDJ NFLA
6
Champion Talk (Interlude with Lawrence Taylor)
Lawrence TaylorDJ NFLA
7
Undefeated
DJ NFLALil ShaDJ Timo
8
Built 4 It
Andre RisonDJ NFLA
9
Pressure Make Diamonds
Morris ClaiborneDJ NFLA
10
Key to the City
JargonDJ NFLA
11
Hell of a Year
Camp NowhereDJ NFLA
12
Draft Day Talk (with Johnnie Harris)
Johnnie HarrisDJ NFLA
DJ NFLA Presents: Champions
Chxmpion
Flex
Flex (Radio Edit)
Keep On
Big Shot (feat. Mustard)
Tingz Remixes
Rock The House EP
I Need You
Devilz
