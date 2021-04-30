Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома DJ NFLA Presents: Draft Day

DJ NFLA Presents: Draft Day

DJ NFLA

MVP GLOBAL MEDIA  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

Fear Not

FreewilDJ NFLA

2:29

2

Breach

 🅴

DJ NFLAChxll

2:03

3

Circus Lion

 🅴

Cole BeasleyDJ NFLA

3:08

4

All on Me

James WrighterDJ NFLA

2:10

5

Beast Mode

YDDJ NFLA

2:37

6

Champion Talk (Interlude with Lawrence Taylor)

Lawrence TaylorDJ NFLA

1:04

7

Undefeated

 🅴

DJ NFLALil ShaDJ Timo

2:34

8

Built 4 It

 🅴

Andre RisonDJ NFLA

3:23

9

Pressure Make Diamonds

 🅴

Morris ClaiborneDJ NFLA

4:09

10

Key to the City

 🅴

JargonDJ NFLA

2:48

11

Hell of a Year

 🅴

Camp NowhereDJ NFLA

3:17

12

Draft Day Talk (with Johnnie Harris)

Johnnie HarrisDJ NFLA

1:49

