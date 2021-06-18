Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Dick Wag: A Tribute To Richard Wagner

Dick Wag: A Tribute To Richard Wagner

Ewan Bleach, Benoit Delbecq, Fred Thomas

Babel  • Джаз  • 2021

1

The Night Watchman's Song

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

5:31

2

Wedding Death March

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

5:39

3

Prelude

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

6:39

4

Fafner the Giant

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

1:40

5

The Shepherd’s Lament

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

6:07

6

New Age Bells

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

1:47

7

Pilgrim’s Chorus

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

4:01

8

Tristan's Pain

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

6:35

9

Lausch - Listen

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

3:55

10

Return of the Giant

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

0:56

11

Over the Mountain

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

4:17

12

Bells End

Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach

1:26

