Dick Wag: A Tribute To Richard Wagner

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ewan Bleach, Benoit Delbecq, Fred Thomas
1
The Night Watchman's Song
Fred ThomasBenoit DelbecqEwan Bleach
2
Wedding Death March
3
Prelude
4
Fafner the Giant
5
The Shepherd’s Lament
6
New Age Bells
7
Pilgrim’s Chorus
8
Tristan's Pain
9
Lausch - Listen
10
Return of the Giant
11
Over the Mountain
12
Bells End
Pilgrim's Chorus
The Legend
Un amore così grande
Mystic Moments
Zinka Kunc and Mario del Monaco in the days of greatest glory: Duets II - 75 for 75
WNYU FM Broadcast The Bottom Line New York 16th May 1974
A Happy New Year
Показать ещё