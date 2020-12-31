Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома I'm Sure You’re All Wondering Why I’ve Gathered You Here Today: Exhumed Sonic Spectres, 2017-2020

I'm Sure You’re All Wondering Why I’ve Gathered You Here Today: Exhumed Sonic Spectres, 2017-2020

Nonconnah

Ernest Jenning Record Co.  • Рок  • 2020

1

Preface - 2.5 Minutes Of Brain Damage

Nonconnah

2:36

2

Of All Things Now Harvested And Pure

Nonconnah

3:40

3

Those Who Leave Will Linger In Glances

Nonconnah

2:36

4

Once Centers Of Commerce Falling

Nonconnah

3:16

5

Anchored In The Drowning Waves

Nonconnah

1:31

6

Unsettled Auras, Disordered Thoughts

Nonconnah

3:36

7

Only Shadows Beyond This Frame, II

Nonconnah

2:13

8

A Specific Service Road Darkness

Nonconnah

4:24

9

'97 Away Team Anthem (Last Traces)

Nonconnah

2:25

10

Tattered Wings, A Long-Lapsed Hymn

Nonconnah

2:05

11

Autumn Will Reveal Your True Name

Nonconnah

2:23

12

Illuminate A Half-Ruined Semblance

Nonconnah

2:35

13

Lilac Ruster (Conjured From Ash)

Nonconnah

3:23

14

In Our Fear, We Are Not Afraid

Nonconnah

3:20

15

Golden, In Trances And Fucked Haze

 🅴

Nonconnah

2:43

16

Particles Of God Now Forgotten

Nonconnah

8:46

17

A Sense Of Static Twilight Distance

Nonconnah

1:07

18

Passing Our Greyscale Valleys

Nonconnah

2:22

19

Ghost Laser Looms 'Cross Horizons

Nonconnah

1:23

20

The White Firebird's Elegy_Exit

Nonconnah

3:14

21

3AM, Cooper-Young Overpass

Nonconnah

2:13

22

The Vanishing Space And Its Spirits

Nonconnah

2:18

23

Need Another Seven Astronauts

Nonconnah

4:30

24

Methodrone

Nonconnah

5:10

