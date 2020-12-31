I'm Sure You’re All Wondering Why I’ve Gathered You Here Today: Exhumed Sonic Spectres, 2017-2020

Слушатели
Nonconnah
1
Preface - 2.5 Minutes Of Brain Damage
2
Of All Things Now Harvested And Pure
3
Those Who Leave Will Linger In Glances
4
Once Centers Of Commerce Falling
5
Anchored In The Drowning Waves
6
Unsettled Auras, Disordered Thoughts
7
Only Shadows Beyond This Frame, II
8
A Specific Service Road Darkness
9
'97 Away Team Anthem (Last Traces)
10
Tattered Wings, A Long-Lapsed Hymn
11
Autumn Will Reveal Your True Name
12
Illuminate A Half-Ruined Semblance
13
Lilac Ruster (Conjured From Ash)
14
In Our Fear, We Are Not Afraid
15
Golden, In Trances And Fucked Haze
16
Particles Of God Now Forgotten
17
A Sense Of Static Twilight Distance
18
Passing Our Greyscale Valleys
19
Ghost Laser Looms 'Cross Horizons
20
The White Firebird's Elegy_Exit
21
3AM, Cooper-Young Overpass
22
The Vanishing Space And Its Spirits
23
Need Another Seven Astronauts
24
Methodrone
Stranded in Canton, Volume II: a Triptych
Songs for and About Ghosts
Summer Sparkler Dream Cartridge (Excerpt)
Crossed out Seasons of Memory (Exerpt)
Seek Not Your Fortune
Dead Roses, Digged up Zombies, Broken Pieces of Diamonds, Live Cats
