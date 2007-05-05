Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Extra: In The Background Of A Dream / Dead Doll (Original Motion Picture Soundtracks)

Extra: In The Background Of A Dream / Dead Doll (Original Motion Picture Soundtracks)

Bobby Johnston

Citadel / Mafy  • Cаундтреки  • 2007

1

The Rules Of Personal Space (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

1:24

2

Grand Central Casting (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:49

3

I Suffer Too Much (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:50

4

The Art Of Wardrobe (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

2:05

5

Lullaby Lost (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

1:11

6

Tent City (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

1:21

7

Many Different Hats (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

2:10

8

Good Food (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:43

9

The Bad Word (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

1:23

10

Becoming Atmosphere (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:51

11

The Beautiful People (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

1:21

12

The Joy Of Casting (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:51

13

Bread And Water (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:55

14

The Fish Is In The Pan (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

1:29

15

Catfish Bait (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

2:14

16

The Twilight Drone (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:29

17

The New Rule (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

2:02

18

Casting Call (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:50

19

Plenty Of People In Iowa (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

1:44

20

The Echo Of Beautiful People (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:29

21

The Fish Is In The Pan (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream") (Demo Version)

Bobby Johnston

1:28

22

The Biggest In NY (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

0:46

23

Catfish Bait 2 (From "Extra: In The Background Of A Dream")

Bobby Johnston

2:33

24

Main Title (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

1:59

25

She's Mine (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

1:27

26

Beautiful Statue (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

1:16

27

Trevor's Romance (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

0:56

28

Trevor's Lust (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

1:31

29

Crucifixion / Izzy Dies (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

1:54

30

Riley Flashback 1 (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

0:50

31

Rocking Doll (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

0:32

32

I Had To Kill You / Sexy And Sane (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

1:08

33

Izzy Takes The Doll (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

0:45

34

Izzy, The Doctor And Two Dead Dolls (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

1:34

35

Dr. McCuen Flashback / I'm Leaving You (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

2:04

36

Riley Flashback 2 / Help Me Bruce / Dr. McCuen Loses It (From "Dead Doll")

Bobby Johnston

1:31

