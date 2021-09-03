Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Wake

Wake

Echo Bloom

Songs & Whispers  • Фолк  • 2021

1

3 Little Birds

Echo Bloom

4:31

2

Fool's Gold

Echo Bloom

4:00

3

Corsica

Echo Bloom

4:55

4

Beautiful Day

Echo Bloom

6:51

5

Don't You Wanna Be Loved

Echo Bloom

4:08

6

John the Revelator

Echo Bloom

4:51

7

Anaphora

Echo Bloom

5:01

8

I Met God

Echo Bloom

5:17

9

Maybe We'll Fly

Echo Bloom

4:37

10

Short Wave

Echo Bloom

3:38

11

Extra (Demo)

Echo Bloom

4:35

12

Beautiful Day (Acoustic)

Echo Bloom

6:33

13

Corsica (Maine)

Echo Bloom

6:13

14

Don't You Want to Be Loved (Acoustic)

Echo Bloom

3:56

15

Fool's Gold (Demo)

Echo Bloom

3:51

16

Maybe We'll Fly (Demo)

Echo Bloom

3:44

17

Anaphora (Acoustic)

Echo Bloom

4:55

18

John the Revelator (Acoustic)

Echo Bloom

5:10

19

Corsica (Acoustic)

Echo Bloom

4:59

20

3 Little Birds (Band Demo)

Echo Bloom

4:18

21

Three Little Birds (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

8:21

22

Fool's Gold (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

6:51

23

Corsica (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

7:47

24

Beautiful Day (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

6:54

25

Don't You Want to Be Loved (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

7:27

26

John the Revelator (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

5:25

27

Anaphora (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

6:31

28

I Met God (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

5:56

29

Maybe We'll Fly (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

5:27

30

Shortwave (Behind the Song)

Echo Bloom

5:18

