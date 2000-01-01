Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jesus Revolutionaries

Jesus Revolutionaries

Stephan Christiansen

JCP  • R&B и фанк  • 2000

1

The Way of the Youth

Stephan Christiansen

3:09

2

Jesus Revolutionaries

Stephan Christiansen

2:34

3

The Day Death Died

Stephan Christiansen

2:12

4

Keep Looking

Stephan Christiansen

3:08

5

European Babies

Stephan Christiansen

3:17

6

Eternal Life

Stephan Christiansen

4:56

7

If I Ever Needed

Stephan Christiansen

2:39

8

Jews of Europe

Stephan Christiansen

3:50

9

Dear Lord, I Pray

Stephan Christiansen

2:48

10

Jesus Loves You

Stephan Christiansen

2:10

11

This World Needs Jesus

Stephan Christiansen

2:30

12

What Would Jesus Do?

Stephan Christiansen

4:26

13

Just One Glimpse

Stephan Christiansen

5:07

