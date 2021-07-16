Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Detour de Force

Detour de Force

Barenaked Ladies

Raisin' Records  • Рок  • 2021

1

Flip

Barenaked Ladies

3:07

2

Good Life

Barenaked Ladies

3:21

3

New Disaster

Barenaked Ladies

3:58

4

Big Back Yard

 🅴

Barenaked Ladies

3:58

5

Live Well

Barenaked Ladies

4:13

6

Flat Earth

 🅴

Barenaked Ladies

3:36

7

Here Together

Barenaked Ladies

4:06

8

Roll Out

Barenaked Ladies

3:06

9

Bylaw

Barenaked Ladies

3:44

10

God Forbid

Barenaked Ladies

3:58

11

Paul Chambers

Barenaked Ladies

3:33

12

The National Park

Barenaked Ladies

4:28

13

Man Made Lake

 🅴

Barenaked Ladies

5:18

14

Internal Dynamo

Barenaked Ladies

5:15

