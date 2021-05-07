Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The 80's Revisited (Dancefloor Classics Remixed by Michael Gray, Dr Packer & DJ Andy Smith)

The 80's Revisited (Dancefloor Classics Remixed by Michael Gray, Dr Packer & DJ Andy Smith)

Various Artists

Easy Street Records  • Хаус  • 2021

1

in & Out of My Life (Michael Gray Remix)

Adeva

6:29

2

Body Work (Dr Packer Remix)

Hot Streak

5:51

3

You Don't Know (Michael Gray Remix)

Serious Intention

6:18

4

Share the Night (Michael Gray Remix)

World Premiere

6:50

5

Treat Her Sweeter (Dr Packer Remix)

The Paul Simpson Connection

6:08

6

Ma Foom Bey (Michael Gray Remix)

Cultural Vibe

5:37

7

One for the Money (Michael Gray Remix)

Sleeque

6:29

8

Please Don't Break My Heart (DJ Andy Smith Reach up Disco Wonderland Remix)

The AffairAlyson Williams

5:47

