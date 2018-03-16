The Very Best of Freddy Fender

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Freddy Fender
1
Before the Next Teardrop Falls
2
Wasted Days and Wasted Nights
3
Tu y las Nubes
4
Jambalaya
5
Six Days on the Road
6
Tu Corazon Traidor
7
Enamorado
8
Your Cheating Heart
9
Tell It Like It Is
10
Medley: Noches Eternas - Amor Chiquito - Chiquitita - Fichas Negras
11
San Quilmas Querido
12
Elle Me Dijo Que No
13
El Hijo de Su
14
Nochecita
Giants Country
Ten songs for you
Eddie Con Los Shades, Rock 'n Roll
Highlights of Freddy Fender, Vol. 2
Highlights of Freddy Fender, Vol. 1
At His Best
Показать ещё
A Partir De Hoy
Desde Aquí Del Otro Lado
Siete veces sí (Deluxe)
Y, ¿Si Fuera Ella?
Tired of Being Sorry
50th Anniversary - Revolutionary Beats