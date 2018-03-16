Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Very Best of Freddy Fender

The Very Best of Freddy Fender

Freddy Fender

PMF  • Разная  • 1994

1

Before the Next Teardrop Falls

Freddy Fender

2:40

2

Wasted Days and Wasted Nights

Freddy Fender

2:43

3

Tu y las Nubes

Freddy Fender

2:57

4

Jambalaya

 🅴

Freddy Fender

1:56

5

Six Days on the Road

Freddy Fender

4:34

6

Tu Corazon Traidor

Freddy Fender

2:40

7

Enamorado

Freddy Fender

2:27

8

Your Cheating Heart

Freddy Fender

2:37

9

Tell It Like It Is

Freddy Fender

2:43

10

Medley: Noches Eternas - Amor Chiquito - Chiquitita - Fichas Negras

Freddy Fender

7:02

11

San Quilmas Querido

Freddy Fender

2:24

12

Elle Me Dijo Que No

Freddy Fender

2:55

13

El Hijo de Su

Freddy Fender

2:17

14

Nochecita

Freddy Fender

3:17

1

Before the Next Teardrop Falls

Freddy Fender

2:40

2

Wasted Days and Wasted Nights

Freddy Fender

2:43

3

Tu y las Nubes

Freddy Fender

2:57

4

Jambalaya

 🅴

Freddy Fender

1:56

5

Six Days on the Road

Freddy Fender

4:34

6

Tu Corazon Traidor

Freddy Fender

2:40

7

Enamorado

Freddy Fender

2:27

8

Your Cheating Heart

Freddy Fender

2:37

9

Tell It Like It Is

Freddy Fender

2:43

10

Medley: Noches Eternas - Amor Chiquito - Chiquitita - Fichas Negras

Freddy Fender

7:02

11

San Quilmas Querido

Freddy Fender

2:24

12

Elle Me Dijo Que No

Freddy Fender

2:55

13

El Hijo de Su

Freddy Fender

2:17

14

Nochecita

Freddy Fender

3:17

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Giants Country

Giants Country

Постер альбома Ten songs for you

Ten songs for you

Постер альбома Eddie Con Los Shades, Rock 'n Roll

Eddie Con Los Shades, Rock 'n Roll

Постер альбома Highlights of Freddy Fender, Vol. 2

Highlights of Freddy Fender, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Highlights of Freddy Fender, Vol. 1

Highlights of Freddy Fender, Vol. 1

Постер альбома At His Best

At His Best

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома A Partir De Hoy

A Partir De Hoy

Постер альбома Desde Aquí Del Otro Lado

Desde Aquí Del Otro Lado

Постер альбома Siete veces sí (Deluxe)

Siete veces sí (Deluxe)

Постер альбома Y, ¿Si Fuera Ella?

Y, ¿Si Fuera Ella?

Постер альбома Tired of Being Sorry

Tired of Being Sorry

Постер альбома 50th Anniversary - Revolutionary Beats

50th Anniversary - Revolutionary Beats