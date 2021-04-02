Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Live in Karlsruhe

Live in Karlsruhe

Jean Pierre Rudolph, Rodney Cordner

Redsky Music Records  • Фолк  • 2021

1

The Exile Reel (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

7:30

2

How's It Going (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

2:40

3

Celtic Curse (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

6:36

4

Breton Reel (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

3:12

5

Roll Along (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

3:49

6

Billie's Bounce (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

2:02

7

Our Gods (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

3:29

8

Down by the Lagan Side (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

3:13

9

This Land / The Lonesome Boatman (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

6:32

10

The Star of the County Down / King of the Fairies (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

5:31

1

The Exile Reel (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

7:30

2

How's It Going (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

2:40

3

Celtic Curse (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

6:36

4

Breton Reel (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

3:12

5

Roll Along (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

3:49

6

Billie's Bounce (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

2:02

7

Our Gods (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

3:29

8

Down by the Lagan Side (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

3:13

9

This Land / The Lonesome Boatman (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

6:32

10

The Star of the County Down / King of the Fairies (Live)

Rodney CordnerJean Pierre Rudolph

5:31

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Amkina Muhmala (Lost Spaces)

Amkina Muhmala (Lost Spaces)

Постер альбома Milestones

Milestones

Постер альбома One Of The Few

One Of The Few

Постер альбома Measure of Dreams

Measure of Dreams