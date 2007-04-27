Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома In Praise of Mary

In Praise of Mary

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

IMSO  • Фолк  • 2007

1

The Angel of the Lord

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

1:43

2

The Power of Christ

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

1:43

3

All That the Prophets

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

1:36

4

Mary Was Deeply Troubled

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

1:53

5

Alma Redemptoris

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

0:58

6

Awake and Come

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

1:41

7

Mary Crowned

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

1:02

8

Hail Queen of Heaven

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

2:14

9

Psalm: On Your Right Hand

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

2:38

10

Salve Regina

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

4:53

11

Like Rivers in the Desert

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

2:15

12

Mary Standing on the Hillside

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

2:38

13

Gaudeamus

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

2:51

14

O Mary of Graces

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

2:52

15

Regina Coeli

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

2:36

16

Arise My Beloved

The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn

3:05

