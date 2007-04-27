Слушатели
The Cistercian Nuns of St. Mary's Abbey Glencairn
1
The Angel of the Lord
2
The Power of Christ
3
All That the Prophets
4
Mary Was Deeply Troubled
5
Alma Redemptoris
6
Awake and Come
7
Mary Crowned
8
Hail Queen of Heaven
9
Psalm: On Your Right Hand
10
Salve Regina
11
Like Rivers in the Desert
12
Mary Standing on the Hillside
13
Gaudeamus
14
O Mary of Graces
15
Regina Coeli
16
Arise My Beloved
In Praise of Mary - Marian Hymns and Chant
