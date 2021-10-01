Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ensemble Astérope
1
Les Chants de l’Agartha: I. Sous le désert de Mongolie
2
Les Chants de l’Agartha: II. La bibliothèque des Savoirs perdus
3
Les Chants de l’Agartha: III. Danse devant le Roi du Monde
4
Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19: I. Largo - Allegro moderato
5
Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19: II. Allegro scherzando
6
Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19: III. Andante
7
Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19: IV. Allegro mosso
8
Pohádka: I. Con moto - Andante
9
Pohádka: II. Con moto - Adagio
10
Pohádka: III. Allegro
Rachmaninoff: Sonata for Cello and Piano in G Minor, Op. 19
Les Chants de l'Agartha