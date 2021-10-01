Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Tales

Tales

Ensemble Astérope

Antarctica Records  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Les Chants de l’Agartha: I. Sous le désert de Mongolie

Ensemble Astérope

5:30

2

Les Chants de l’Agartha: II. La bibliothèque des Savoirs perdus

Ensemble Astérope

4:07

3

Les Chants de l’Agartha: III. Danse devant le Roi du Monde

Ensemble Astérope

3:34

4

Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19: I. Largo - Allegro moderato

Ensemble Astérope

14:14

5

Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19: II. Allegro scherzando

Ensemble Astérope

7:16

6

Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19: III. Andante

Ensemble Astérope

6:50

7

Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 19: IV. Allegro mosso

Ensemble Astérope

11:32

8

Pohádka: I. Con moto - Andante

Ensemble Astérope

5:26

9

Pohádka: II. Con moto - Adagio

Ensemble Astérope

4:29

10

Pohádka: III. Allegro

Ensemble Astérope

2:49

