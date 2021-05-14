Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Underground Railroad: Volume 1 (Amazon Original Series Score)

The Underground Railroad: Volume 1 (Amazon Original Series Score)

Nicholas Britell

Lakeshore Records  • Cаундтреки  • 2021

1

Genesis

Nicholas Britell

2:06

2

But I Am

Nicholas Britell

1:51

3

My Brother James

Nicholas Britell

1:35

4

Arnold Ridgeway

Nicholas Britell

1:41

5

Caesar's Theme

Nicholas Britell

3:16

6

A Soldier

Nicholas Britell

0:53

7

It's Time

Nicholas Britell

4:35

8

The Journey

Nicholas Britell

5:36

9

North

Nicholas Britell

3:02

10

A Spirited Nature

Nicholas Britell

3:05

11

Bessie

Nicholas Britell

2:08

12

When A Lady Enters

Nicholas Britell

0:58

13

Queen of Egypt

Nicholas Britell

2:01

14

Welcome to Your Future

Nicholas Britell

1:13

15

South Carolina - Social Waltz No. 1

Nicholas Britell

2:30

16

Aria (feat. Julia Bullock)

Nicholas BritellJulia Bullock

1:03

17

Glass Boxes

Nicholas Britell

0:58

18

Penny Candies

Nicholas Britell

3:14

19

This Is Science

Nicholas Britell

7:57

20

Compromised

Nicholas Britell

2:30

21

De-Pilatory

Nicholas Britell

6:41

22

Resurrection (Outro)

Nicholas Britell

1:22

23

Searching (Foundation Track)

Nicholas Britell

3:25

24

Mabel Violins (Foundation Track)

Nicholas Britell

2:04

25

Caesar's Theme (Foundation Track)

Nicholas Britell

4:10

