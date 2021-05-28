Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5)
Geoff TateSteve HackettBilly SheehanMel CollinsGeoff DownesIan Paice
2
Welcome to the Machine
Todd RundgrenRick WakemanTony Levin
3
Have a Cigar
James LaBrieSteve StevensPatrick MorazRat ScabiesJah Wobble
4
Wish You Were Here
Rik EmmettJoe SatrianiEdgar FroeseDavid EllefsonCarmine Appice
5
Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Parts 6-9)
Rod ArgentSteve HillageIan PaiceBootsy Collins
