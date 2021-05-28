Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd

Still Wish You Were Here - A Tribute To Pink Floyd

Various Artists

Cleopatra Records  • Рок  • 2021

1

Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5)

Geoff TateSteve HackettBilly SheehanMel CollinsGeoff DownesIan Paice

13:16

2

Welcome to the Machine

Todd RundgrenRick WakemanTony Levin

6:57

3

Have a Cigar

James LaBrieSteve StevensPatrick MorazRat ScabiesJah Wobble

5:07

4

Wish You Were Here

Rik EmmettJoe SatrianiEdgar FroeseDavid EllefsonCarmine Appice

5:33

5

Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Parts 6-9)

Rod ArgentSteve HillageIan PaiceBootsy Collins

12:38

1

Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5)

Geoff TateSteve HackettBilly SheehanMel CollinsGeoff DownesIan Paice

13:16

2

Welcome to the Machine

Todd RundgrenRick WakemanTony Levin

6:57

3

Have a Cigar

James LaBrieSteve StevensPatrick MorazRat ScabiesJah Wobble

5:07

4

Wish You Were Here

Rik EmmettJoe SatrianiEdgar FroeseDavid EllefsonCarmine Appice

5:33

5

Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Parts 6-9)

Rod ArgentSteve HillageIan PaiceBootsy Collins

12:38

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Gone To Earth

Gone To Earth

Постер альбома Ten songs for you

Ten songs for you

Постер альбома Foxtrot

Foxtrot

Постер альбома Twang !

Twang !

Постер альбома The Prodigal Stranger

The Prodigal Stranger

Постер альбома Dreamland

Dreamland