The Sound Of '70s - Vintage Greatest Hits

Vários Artistas
1
I Need to Be in Love
Flowers
2
Just You 'N' Me
The Commanders
3
The King Is Gone
Elvis Presley Experience
4
Slow Dancin' Don't Turn Me On
Ken Stewart
5
How Deep Is Your Love
Bee Gees Tribute
6
You Are the Stars
Paul Bryan
7
Baby, What a Big Surprise
Congratulations
8
Lucille
Ken StewartMorris Philip
9
Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours
Stevie Wonder Tribute
10
We Just Disagree
M. Gibson
11
Dance & Shake Your Tambourine
Judith Doralice
Sou Nevoli
A Infância de Romeu e Julieta
Poliana Moça
Ondas Sísmicas: 10 Canções de Cantoras Brasileiras do Século 21
Toda Semana: Música e Literatura Na Semana de Arte Moderna
Lofi Relaxing by the Pool
From 125Rus
Ice
Run
Abstraction
Я Иду
Magic (Purple Disco Machine Remix)