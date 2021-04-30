Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Sound Of '70s - Vintage Greatest Hits

The Sound Of '70s - Vintage Greatest Hits

Vários Artistas

Central Park Records [dist. Tratore]  • Поп-музыка  • 2021

1

I Need to Be in Love

Flowers

3:46

2

Just You 'N' Me

The Commanders

3:30

3

The King Is Gone

Elvis Presley Experience

3:13

4

Slow Dancin' Don't Turn Me On

Ken Stewart

3:28

5

How Deep Is Your Love

Bee Gees Tribute

3:32

6

You Are the Stars

Paul Bryan

3:06

7

Baby, What a Big Surprise

Congratulations

3:01

8

Lucille

Ken StewartMorris Philip

3:37

9

Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours

Stevie Wonder Tribute

3:53

10

We Just Disagree

M. Gibson

2:50

11

Dance & Shake Your Tambourine

Judith Doralice

2:45

